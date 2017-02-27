Nominaciones al Oscar 2017
Alex - 24 Ene 2017
La espera ha terminado. Las nominaciones al Oscar 2017 fueron anunciadas hoy, 24 de enero de 2017. Comienza la cuenta atrás para la ceremonia. La La Land parte fuerte con un récord de 14 nominaciones para los Oscar 2017, en 13 categorías (va con dos canciones originales), igualando la marca histórica de Titanic y de All About Eve. Le siguen The Arrival y Moonlight con ocho nominaciones cada una. ¿Habrá sorpeesas para la favorita tras su logro sin precedentes en los Gobos de Oro?
La 89ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el próximo 26 de febrero de 2017. Jimmy Kimmel será el presentador de la 89 edición de los Premios Oscar.
La lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas con nominaciones al Oscar 2017 es la siguiente:
Mejor Película
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor Dirección
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mejor Actriz
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor Actor
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Mejor Película de Animación
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Mejor Cinematografía
Greig Fraser – Lion
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence
Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Mejor Dirección Artística
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Mejor Documental
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor Edición/Montaje
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
The Salesman (Irán)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
Mejor Maquillaje
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Mejor Música Original
Mica Levi – Jackie
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Dustin O’Halloran y Hauschka – Lion
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
Thomas Newman – Passengers
Mejor Canción Original
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land (Música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Trolls (Música y letra de Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster)
“City Of Stars” – La La Land (Música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story (Música y letra de J. Ralph y Sting)
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (Música y letra de Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Mejor Cortometraje
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Eric Heisserer – Arrival
August Wilson – Fences
Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures
Luke Davies – Lion
Barry Jenkins & Alvin McCraney – Moonlight
Mejor Guión Original
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou – The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills – 20th Century Women
Nakuru
27. Feb, 2017
Amigo y no tiene la Lista imprimible de las nominaciones al Oscar de este año?, fielmente ingreso cada año buscando la lista, pero este año no la han hecho? La e seguido desde el 2012 es increible, deberian continuarla. Gracias.
Alex
27. Feb, 2017
Hola. La tenemos, la tenemos: http://www.cinenganos.com/lista-imprimible-de-los-nominados-al-oscar-2017/