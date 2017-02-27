Nominaciones al Oscar 2017

Alex - 24 Ene 2017

La espera ha terminado. Las nominaciones al Oscar 2017 fueron anunciadas hoy, 24 de enero de 2017. Comienza la cuenta atrás para la ceremonia. La La Land parte fuerte con un récord de 14 nominaciones para los Oscar 2017, en 13 categorías (va con dos canciones originales), igualando la marca histórica de Titanic y de All About Eve. Le siguen The Arrival y Moonlight con ocho nominaciones cada una. ¿Habrá sorpeesas para la favorita tras su logro sin precedentes en los Gobos de Oro?



La 89ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el próximo 26 de febrero de 2017. Jimmy Kimmel será el presentador de la 89 edición de los Premios Oscar.

La lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas con nominaciones al Oscar 2017 es la siguiente ”Comparte en Twitter!”:

Mejor Película

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor Dirección

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mejor Actriz

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Mejor Película de Animación

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Mejor Cinematografía

Greig Fraser – Lion

James Laxton – Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Bradford Young – Arrival

Mejor Dirección Artística

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Mejor Documental

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor Edición/Montaje

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

Land of Mine (Dinamarca)

A Man Called Ove (Suecia)

The Salesman (Irán)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Mejor Maquillaje

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Mejor Música Original

Mica Levi – Jackie

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Dustin O’Halloran y Hauschka – Lion

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Thomas Newman – Passengers

Mejor Canción Original

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land (Música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Trolls (Música y letra de Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster)

“City Of Stars” – La La Land (Música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story (Música y letra de J. Ralph y Sting)

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (Música y letra de Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Mejor Cortometraje

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Eric Heisserer – Arrival

August Wilson – Fences

Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures

Luke Davies – Lion

Barry Jenkins & Alvin McCraney – Moonlight

Mejor Guión Original

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou – The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills – 20th Century Women