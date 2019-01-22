Nominaciones al Oscar 2019
Alex - 22 Ene 2019
La espera -nuevamente- ha terminado. Las nominaciones al Oscar 2019 fueron anunciadas hoy, 22 de enero de 2019. Comienza la cuenta atrás para la ceremonia. Roma del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón y The Favourite parten como favoritas con 10 nominaciones caa una. Le siguen como rivales Green Book y Bohemian Rhapsody con ocho, Black Panther con siete, y BlacKkKlansman con seis.
La 91ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el próximo 24 de febrero de 2019.
La lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas con nominaciones al Oscar 2019 es la siguiente:
Mejor Película
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Mejor Dirección
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Mejor Actriz
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mejor Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Mejor Película de Animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mejor Cinematografía
Lukasz Zal – Cold War
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Mejor Dirección Artística (Diseño de Producción)
Black Panther
First Man
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Mejor Documental
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Mejor Edición/Montaje
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
Capernaum (Líbano)
Cold War (Polonia)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Mejor Música Original
BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard
Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Mejor Canción Original
“All The Stars” – Black Panther por Kendrick Lamar, SZA
“I’ll Fight” – RBG por Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns por Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt y Benjamin Rice
““When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs por David Rawlings y Gillian Welch
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Mejor Cortometraje
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Mejor Guión Original
The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed – Paul Schrader
Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay