Nominaciones al Oscar 2019

Alex - 22 Ene 2019

La espera -nuevamente- ha terminado. Las nominaciones al Oscar 2019 fueron anunciadas hoy, 22 de enero de 2019. Comienza la cuenta atrás para la ceremonia. Roma del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón y The Favourite parten como favoritas con 10 nominaciones caa una. Le siguen como rivales Green Book y Bohemian Rhapsody con ocho, Black Panther con siete, y BlacKkKlansman con seis.

La 91ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el próximo 24 de febrero de 2019.

Mejor Película

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Mejor Dirección

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Mejor Actriz

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mejor Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Mejor Película de Animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor Cinematografía

Lukasz Zal – Cold War

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel – Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Mejor Dirección Artística (Diseño de Producción)

Black Panther

First Man

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Mejor Documental

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Mejor Edición/Montaje

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

Capernaum (Líbano)

Cold War (Polonia)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Mejor Música Original

BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Mejor Canción Original

“All The Stars” – Black Panther por Kendrick Lamar, SZA

“I’ll Fight” – RBG por Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns por Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt y Benjamin Rice

““When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs por David Rawlings y Gillian Welch

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Mejor Cortometraje

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener y Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Mejor Guión Original

The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Paul Schrader

Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay