Globos de Oro 2018: Ganadores
Alex - 07 Ene 2018
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri se convirtió en la cinta con más Globos de este año: cuatro, lo que la coloca a la cabeza de todos los premios futuros. The Shape of Water y Lady Bird se quedaron con dos cada una.
Los ganadores se anunciaron este domingo 7 de enero de 2018, en la gala del hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles. La gala fue presentada por Seth Meyers.
Los ganadores del Globo de Oro 2018 son:
Mejor película (drama)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk/strong>
The Post/strong>
The Shape of Water/strong>
Mejor película (comedia o musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor película de Animación
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor director
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Mejor actor (drama)
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz (drama)
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep – The Post
Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Mejor actor (comedia o musical)
Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)
Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actriz de reparto
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Mejor guión
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Liz Hannah & Josh Singer – The Post
Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game
Mejor banda sonora
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – The Post
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Mejor canción original
“Home” (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, y Nick Monson) – Ferdinand
“Mighty River” (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, y Taura Stinson) – Mudbound
“Remember Me” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez) – Coco
“The Star” (Mariah Carey y Marc Shaiman) – The Star
“This Is Me” (Benj Pasek y Justin Paul) – The Greatest Showman
Mejor película extranjera
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Camboya)
In the Fade (Alemania/Francia)
Loveless (Rusia)
The Square (Suecia/Alemania/Francia)
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Entregado a Oprah Winfrey