Globos de Oro 2018: Ganadores

Alex - 07 Ene 2018

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri se convirtió en la cinta con más Globos de este año: cuatro, lo que la coloca a la cabeza de todos los premios futuros. The Shape of Water y Lady Bird se quedaron con dos cada una.

Los ganadores se anunciaron este domingo 7 de enero de 2018, en la gala del hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles. La gala fue presentada por Seth Meyers.

Los ganadores del Globo de Oro 2018 son:

Mejor película (drama)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk/strong>

The Post/strong>

The Shape of Water/strong>

Mejor película (comedia o musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor película de Animación

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg – The Post

Mejor actor (drama)

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz (drama)

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World

Mejor actor (comedia o musical)

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Mejor guión

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer – The Post

Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game

Mejor banda sonora

Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

John Williams – The Post

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Mejor canción original

“Home” (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, y Nick Monson) – Ferdinand

“Mighty River” (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, y Taura Stinson) – Mudbound

“Remember Me” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez) – Coco

“The Star” (Mariah Carey y Marc Shaiman) – The Star

“This Is Me” (Benj Pasek y Justin Paul) – The Greatest Showman

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Camboya)

In the Fade (Alemania/Francia)

Loveless (Rusia)

The Square (Suecia/Alemania/Francia)

Premio Cecil B. DeMille

Entregado a Oprah Winfrey