Ganadores del Oscar 2018

Alex - 05 Mar 2018

Las ganadoras del Oscar 2018 ya se conocen. México marca la noche, con premios merecidos y con homenajes animados a su cultura, y tuvimos pocas sorpresas en general. La forma del agua y Guillermo del Toro son los grandes vencedores de este año, con una tendencia reciente a premiar el talento de los directores venidos del sur del muro…



Sin más, aquí la lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas ganadoras del Oscar 2018.

Mejor Película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Dirección

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro –The Shape of Water

Mejor Actriz

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Película de Animación

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Cinematografía

Roger A. Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel – Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema – Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison – Mudbound

Dan Laustsen – The Shape of Water

Mejor Dirección Artística (Diseño de Producción)

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Mejor Documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Mejor Edición/Montaje

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body and Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)

Mejor Maquillaje

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Mejor Música Original

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Mejor Canción Original

“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Música y letra de Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq y Taura Stinson)

“Mystery Of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Música y letra de Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” – Coco (Música y letra de by Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up For Something” – Marshall (Música de Diane Warren; Letra de Lonnie R. Lynn y Diane Warren)

“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Música y letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Mejor Cortometraje

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory

The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan – Scott Frank & James Mangold y Michael Green; Historia de James Mangold

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – Virgil Williams y Dee Rees

Mejor Guión Original

The Big Sick – Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Historia de Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh