Ganadores del Oscar 2018
Alex - 05 Mar 2018
Las ganadoras del Oscar 2018 ya se conocen. México marca la noche, con premios merecidos y con homenajes animados a su cultura, y tuvimos pocas sorpresas en general. La forma del agua y Guillermo del Toro son los grandes vencedores de este año, con una tendencia reciente a premiar el talento de los directores venidos del sur del muro…
Sin más, aquí la lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas ganadoras del Oscar 2018.
Mejor Película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Dirección
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro –The Shape of Water
Mejor Actriz
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Película de Animación
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Cinematografía
Roger A. Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel – Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema – Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison – Mudbound
Dan Laustsen – The Shape of Water
Mejor Dirección Artística (Diseño de Producción)
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Mejor Documental
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Mejor Edición/Montaje
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body and Soul (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)
Mejor Maquillaje
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Mejor Música Original
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
Mejor Canción Original
“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Música y letra de Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq y Taura Stinson)
“Mystery Of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Música y letra de Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Coco (Música y letra de by Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up For Something” – Marshall (Música de Diane Warren; Letra de Lonnie R. Lynn y Diane Warren)
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Música y letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul)
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Mejor Cortometraje
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan – Scott Frank & James Mangold y Michael Green; Historia de James Mangold
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams y Dee Rees
Mejor Guión Original
The Big Sick – Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Historia de Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh