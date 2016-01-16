Nominaciones al Oscar 2016
Alex - 14 Ene 2016
La espera ha terminado. Las nominaciones al Oscar 2016 fueron anunciadas hoy, 14 de enero de 2016. Comienza la cuenta atrás para la ceremonia. The Revenant parte fuerte con 12 opciones, seguido de Mad Max: Fury Road con 10. ¿Habrá sorpresas?
La 88ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el próximo 28 de febrero de 2016. El actor y cómico Chris Rock será el presentador de la 88 edición de los Premios Oscar.
La lista oficial de las categorías y las películas y personas con nominaciones al Oscar 2016 es la siguiente:
Mejor Película
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
The Martian
Room
Spotlight
Mejor Dirección
Lenny Abrahamson – Room
Alejandro González Iñárritu – The Revenant
Tom McCarthy – Spotlight
Adam McKay – The Big Short
George Miller – Mad Max: Fury Road
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett – Carol
Brie Larson – Room
Jennifer Lawrence – Joy
Charlotte Rampling – 45 Years
Saorsie Ronan – Brooklyn
Mejor Actor
Bryan Cranston – Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant
Matt Damon – The Martian
Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl
Michael Fassbender- Steve Jobs
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jennifer Jason Leigh – The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara – Carol
Rachel McAdams – Spotlight
Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet – Steve Jobs
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Christian Bale – The Big Short
Tom Hardy – The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo – Spotlight
Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone – Creed
Mejor Película de Animación
Anomalisa
Boy and the world
Inside Out
Shaun the Sheep Movie
When Marnie was there
Mejor Dirección Artística
Bridge of Spies
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Mejor Cinematografía
Roger Deakins – Sicario
Ed Lachman – Carol
Emmanuel Lubezki – The Revenant
Robert Richardson – The Hateful Eight
John Seale – Mad Max: Fury Road
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Mejor Documental
Amy
Cartel Land
The Look of Silence
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Body Team 12
Chau, Beyond the Lines
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
Last Day of Freedom
Mejor Edición/Montaje
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Spotlight
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
A war (Dinamarca)
El abrazo de la serpiente (Colombia)
Mustang (Francia)
Son of saul (Hungría)
Theeb (Jordania)
Mejor Maquillaje
Mad Max: Fury Road
The 100-Year-Old-Man who climbed out the…
The Revenant
Mejor Música Original
Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies
Carter Burwell – Carol
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Sicario
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ennio Morricone – The Hateful Eight
Mejor Canción Original
“Earned It” – Fifty Shades of Grey (Música y letra de Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville y Stephan Moccio)
“Manta Ray” – Racing Extinction (Musica de J. Ralph; Letra de Antony Hegarty)
“Simple Song #3” – Youth (Música y letra de David Lang)
“Til it happens to you” The Hunting Ground (Música y letra de Diane Warren y Lady Gaga)
“Writing’s On The Wall ” – Spectre (Música y letra de Jimmy Napes y Sam Smith)
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
Bear Story
Prologue
Sanjay’s Super Team
We Can’t Live Without Cosmos
World of Tomorrow
Mejor Cortometraje
Ave Maria
Day One
Everything Will Be Okay
Shok
Stutterer
Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)
Mad Max: Fury Road
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Martian
The Revenant
Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)
Bridge of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Martian
The Revenant
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Ex Machina
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Martian
The Revenant
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Charles Randolph y Adam McKay- The Big Short
Nick Hornby – Brooklyn
Phyllis Nagy – Carol
Drew Goddard – The Martian
Emma Donoghue – Room
Mejor Guión Original
Matt Charman y Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – Bridge of Spies
Alex Garland – Ex machina
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – Inside Out
Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy – Spotlight
Jonathan Herman y Andrea Berloff – Straight Outta Compton
