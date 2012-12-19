La lista completa del Oscar a la Mejor Película
Alex - 29 Feb 2016
Más allá de la credibilidad de la entrega y ceremonia, o de la autoridad relativa que pueden tener (o no) los premios, hay quienes seguimos este resultado, sea por el gusto de ese día (que vive sólo para ser la noche de la entrega), sea para tratar de adivinar las quinielas, o sea por la causa que gusten.
La lista está completa, y debido a los distintos títulos en México y España de algunas de las cintas, he decidido dejar el título original.
La lista es la que sigue:
2010s
2015: Spotlight
2014: Birdman
2013: 12 Years a Slave
2012: Argo
2011: The Artist
2010: The King’s Speech
2000s
2009: The Hurt Locker
2008: Slumdog Millionaire
2007: No Country for Old Men
2006: The Departed
2005: Crash
2004: Million Dollar Baby
2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2002: Chicago
2001: A Beautiful Mind
2000: Gladiator
1990s
1999: American Beauty
1998: Shakespeare in Love
1997: Titanic
1996: The English Patient
1995: Braveheart
1994: Forrest Gump
1993: Schindler’s List
1992: Unforgiven
1991: The Silence of the Lambs
1990: Dances with Wolves
1980s
1989: Driving Miss Daisy
1988: Rain Man
1987: The Last Emperor
1986: Platoon
1985: Out of Africa
1984: Amadeus
1983: Terms of Endearment
1982: Gandhi
1981: Chariots of Fire
1980: Ordinary People
1970s
1979: Kramer vs. Kramer
1978: The Deer Hunter
1977: Annie Hall
1976: Rocky
1975: One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
1974: The Godfather Part II
1973: The Sting
1972: The Godfather
1971: The French Connection
1970: Patton
1960s
1969: Midnight Cowboy
1968: Oliver!
1967: In the Heat of the Night
1966: A Man for All Seasons
1965: The Sound of Music
1964: My Fair Lady
1963: Tom Jones
1962: Lawrence of Arabia
1961: West Side Story
1960: The Apartment
1950s
1959: Ben-Hur
1958: Gigi
1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai
1956: Around the World in 80 Days
1955: Marty
1954: On the Waterfront
1953: From Here to Eternity
1952: The Greatest Show on Earth
1951: An American in Paris
1950: All About Eve
1940s
1949: All the King’s Men
1948: Hamlet
1947: Gentleman’s Agreement
1946: The Best Years of Our Lives
1945: The Lost Weekend
1944: Going My Way
1943: Casablanca
1942: Mrs. Miniver
1941: How Green Was My Valley
1940: Rebecca
1930s
1939: Gone with the Wind
1938: You Can’t Take It with You
1937: The Life of Emile Zola
1936: The Great Ziegfeld
1935: Mutiny on the Bounty
1934: It Happened One Night
1932/33: Cavalcade
1931/32: Grand Hotel
1930/31: Cimarron
1920s
1929/30: All Quiet on the Western Front
1928/29: Broadway Melody
1927/28: Wings
Heber
19. Dic, 2012
Muy buen trabajo!! estaría excelente además que cada una tuviera un link a la película respectiva en IMDB. Saludos!
Poster del Oscar 2013
24. Feb, 2013
[…] Como verá, la metonimia es un recurso no solo poderoso sino divertido. Diviértase tratando de descifrar a qué película corresponde cada Oscar, y si requiere ayuda, aquí le dejo la lista completa del Oscar a las ganadoras como Mejor Película. […]
ANGEL
30. Mar, 2013
seria bueno hacer la relacion de los mejores actores y mejores actricez
Mejores películas de los Oscar | Todo sobre los Oscar
16. May, 2013
[…] http://www.cinenganos.com/la-lista-completa-del-oscar-a-la-mejor-pelicula/ […]
Si Lees Se Nota - Luces, cámara… canción
08. Oct, 2013
[…] autocines y plazas públicas. En 1929 por primera vez en la historia un musical obtuvo el Oscar a la mejor película:La Melodía de Broadway. En la década de los treinta, los musicales se habían posicionado ya en […]
Pablo Sánchez
06. Dic, 2013
El año 2000 gano American Beauty the best picture oscar el 2001 fue gladiador, 2002 beatifulmind, 2003 chicago, 2005 million dollar baby, espero los corrijas de ahy en adelante los tienes desfasados. Saludos
Alex
14. Feb, 2014
Recuerda que la ceremonia premia a las cintas del año anterior. El año de la lista es el de la película, no el de la celebración de la ceremonia. Como ejemplo, en la ceremonia de marzo de 2014 se premiará a la mejor cinta del año 2013.
JorgeS
01. Ene, 2016
Me ha servido mucho ,pues fue la base para ir consiguiendo cada película y montar mi cinemateca y cine club con visión social acá en IZA Boyaca