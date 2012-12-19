La lista completa del Oscar a la Mejor Película

Alex - 29 Feb 2016

Más allá de la credibilidad de la entrega y ceremonia, o de la autoridad relativa que pueden tener (o no) los premios, hay quienes seguimos este resultado, sea por el gusto de ese día (que vive sólo para ser la noche de la entrega), sea para tratar de adivinar las quinielas, o sea por la causa que gusten.

La lista está completa, y debido a los distintos títulos en México y España de algunas de las cintas, he decidido dejar el título original.

La lista es la que sigue:

2010s

2015: Spotlight

2014: Birdman

2013: 12 Years a Slave

2012: Argo

2011: The Artist

2010: The King’s Speech

2000s

2009: The Hurt Locker

2008: Slumdog Millionaire

2007: No Country for Old Men

2006: The Departed

2005: Crash

2004: Million Dollar Baby

2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2002: Chicago

2001: A Beautiful Mind

2000: Gladiator

1990s

1999: American Beauty

1998: Shakespeare in Love

1997: Titanic

1996: The English Patient

1995: Braveheart

1994: Forrest Gump

1993: Schindler’s List

1992: Unforgiven

1991: The Silence of the Lambs

1990: Dances with Wolves

1980s

1989: Driving Miss Daisy

1988: Rain Man

1987: The Last Emperor

1986: Platoon

1985: Out of Africa

1984: Amadeus

1983: Terms of Endearment

1982: Gandhi

1981: Chariots of Fire

1980: Ordinary People

1970s

1979: Kramer vs. Kramer

1978: The Deer Hunter

1977: Annie Hall

1976: Rocky

1975: One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest

1974: The Godfather Part II

1973: The Sting

1972: The Godfather

1971: The French Connection

1970: Patton

1960s

1969: Midnight Cowboy

1968: Oliver!

1967: In the Heat of the Night

1966: A Man for All Seasons

1965: The Sound of Music

1964: My Fair Lady

1963: Tom Jones

1962: Lawrence of Arabia

1961: West Side Story

1960: The Apartment

1950s

1959: Ben-Hur

1958: Gigi

1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai

1956: Around the World in 80 Days

1955: Marty

1954: On the Waterfront

1953: From Here to Eternity

1952: The Greatest Show on Earth

1951: An American in Paris

1950: All About Eve

1940s

1949: All the King’s Men

1948: Hamlet

1947: Gentleman’s Agreement

1946: The Best Years of Our Lives

1945: The Lost Weekend

1944: Going My Way

1943: Casablanca

1942: Mrs. Miniver

1941: How Green Was My Valley

1940: Rebecca

1930s

1939: Gone with the Wind

1938: You Can’t Take It with You

1937: The Life of Emile Zola

1936: The Great Ziegfeld

1935: Mutiny on the Bounty

1934: It Happened One Night

1932/33: Cavalcade

1931/32: Grand Hotel

1930/31: Cimarron

1920s

1929/30: All Quiet on the Western Front

1928/29: Broadway Melody

1927/28: Wings