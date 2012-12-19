La lista completa del Oscar a la Mejor Película

Más allá de la credibilidad de la entrega y ceremonia, o de la autoridad relativa que pueden tener (o no) los premios, hay quienes seguimos este resultado, sea por el gusto de ese día (que vive sólo para ser la noche de la entrega), sea para tratar de adivinar las quinielas, o sea por la causa que gusten.

La lista está completa, y debido a los distintos títulos en México y España de algunas de las cintas, he decidido dejar el título original.

La lista es la que sigue:

2010s

2015: Spotlight
2014: Birdman
2013: 12 Years a Slave
2012: Argo
2011: The Artist
2010: The King’s Speech

2000s

2009: The Hurt Locker
2008: Slumdog Millionaire
2007: No Country for Old Men
2006: The Departed
2005: Crash
2004: Million Dollar Baby
2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2002: Chicago
2001: A Beautiful Mind
2000: Gladiator

1990s

1999: American Beauty
1998: Shakespeare in Love
1997: Titanic
1996: The English Patient
1995: Braveheart
1994: Forrest Gump
1993: Schindler’s List
1992: Unforgiven
1991: The Silence of the Lambs
1990: Dances with Wolves

1980s

1989: Driving Miss Daisy
1988: Rain Man
1987: The Last Emperor
1986: Platoon
1985: Out of Africa
1984: Amadeus
1983: Terms of Endearment
1982: Gandhi
1981: Chariots of Fire
1980: Ordinary People

1970s

1979: Kramer vs. Kramer
1978: The Deer Hunter
1977: Annie Hall
1976: Rocky
1975: One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
1974: The Godfather Part II
1973: The Sting
1972: The Godfather
1971: The French Connection
1970: Patton

1960s

1969: Midnight Cowboy
1968: Oliver!
1967: In the Heat of the Night
1966: A Man for All Seasons
1965: The Sound of Music
1964: My Fair Lady
1963: Tom Jones
1962: Lawrence of Arabia
1961: West Side Story
1960: The Apartment

1950s

1959: Ben-Hur
1958: Gigi
1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai
1956: Around the World in 80 Days
1955: Marty
1954: On the Waterfront
1953: From Here to Eternity
1952: The Greatest Show on Earth
1951: An American in Paris
1950: All About Eve

1940s

1949: All the King’s Men
1948: Hamlet
1947: Gentleman’s Agreement
1946: The Best Years of Our Lives
1945: The Lost Weekend
1944: Going My Way
1943: Casablanca
1942: Mrs. Miniver
1941: How Green Was My Valley
1940: Rebecca

1930s

1939: Gone with the Wind
1938: You Can’t Take It with You
1937: The Life of Emile Zola
1936: The Great Ziegfeld
1935: Mutiny on the Bounty
1934: It Happened One Night
1932/33: Cavalcade
1931/32: Grand Hotel
1930/31: Cimarron

1920s

1929/30: All Quiet on the Western Front
1928/29: Broadway Melody
1927/28: Wings

  1. Heber

    19. Dic, 2012

    Muy buen trabajo!! estaría excelente además que cada una tuviera un link a la película respectiva en IMDB. Saludos!

  2. Poster del Oscar 2013

    24. Feb, 2013

    […] Como verá, la metonimia es un recurso no solo poderoso sino divertido. Diviértase tratando de descifrar a qué película corresponde cada Oscar, y si requiere ayuda, aquí le dejo la lista completa del Oscar a las ganadoras como Mejor Película. […]

  3. ANGEL

    30. Mar, 2013

    seria bueno hacer la relacion de los mejores actores y mejores actricez

  4. Mejores películas de los Oscar | Todo sobre los Oscar

    16. May, 2013

    […] http://www.cinenganos.com/la-lista-completa-del-oscar-a-la-mejor-pelicula/ […]

  5. Si Lees Se Nota - Luces, cámara… canción

    08. Oct, 2013

    […] autocines y plazas públicas.  En 1929 por primera vez en la historia un musical obtuvo el Oscar a la mejor película:La Melodía de Broadway. En la década de los treinta, los musicales se habían posicionado ya en […]

  6. Pablo Sánchez

    06. Dic, 2013

    El año 2000 gano American Beauty the best picture oscar el 2001 fue gladiador, 2002 beatifulmind, 2003 chicago, 2005 million dollar baby, espero los corrijas de ahy en adelante los tienes desfasados. Saludos

    Reply to this comment

    • Alex

      14. Feb, 2014

      Recuerda que la ceremonia premia a las cintas del año anterior. El año de la lista es el de la película, no el de la celebración de la ceremonia. Como ejemplo, en la ceremonia de marzo de 2014 se premiará a la mejor cinta del año 2013.

  7. JorgeS

    01. Ene, 2016

    Me ha servido mucho ,pues fue la base para ir consiguiendo cada película y montar mi cinemateca y cine club con visión social acá en IZA Boyaca

