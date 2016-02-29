Ganadores del Oscar 2016

Alex - 29 Feb 2016

Las películas ganadoras de la 88ª ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar ya se conocen. Algunas sorpresas, algunos muy esperados, y algunos que causan un orgullo enorme.



Este 28 de febrero de 2016 con Chris Rock como el presentador, los Oscar premiaron a Iñárritu por segunda vez consecutiva, a Lubezki por tercera seguida, a DiCaprio ¡por fin!, y a Spotlight como la mejor película. Sin más preámbulos, aquí la lista de los premios y las categorías del scar 2016; ”Comparte en Twitter!”:

Mejor Película

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

The Martian

Room

Spotlight

Mejor Dirección

Lenny Abrahamson – Room

Alejandro González Iñárritu – The Revenant

Tom McCarthy – Spotlight

Adam McKay – The Big Short

George Miller – Mad Max: Fury Road

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett – Carol

Brie Larson – Room

Jennifer Lawrence – Joy

Charlotte Rampling – 45 Years

Saorsie Ronan – Brooklyn

Mejor Actor

Bryan Cranston – Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant

Matt Damon – The Martian

Eddie Redmayne – The Danish Girl

Michael Fassbender- Steve Jobs

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jennifer Jason Leigh – The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara – Carol

Rachel McAdams – Spotlight

Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet – Steve Jobs

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Christian Bale – The Big Short

Tom Hardy – The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo – Spotlight

Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies

Sylvester Stallone – Creed

Mejor Película de Animación

Anomalisa

Boy and the world

Inside Out

Shaun the Sheep Movie

When Marnie was there

Mejor Dirección Artística

Bridge of Spies

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Mejor Cinematografía

Roger Deakins – Sicario

Ed Lachman – Carol

Emmanuel Lubezki – The Revenant

Robert Richardson – The Hateful Eight

John Seale – Mad Max: Fury Road

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Mejor Documental

Amy

Cartel Land

The Look of Silence

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Body Team 12

Chau, Beyond the Lines

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

Last Day of Freedom

Mejor Edición/Montaje

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Spotlight

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

A war (Dinamarca)

El abrazo de la serpiente (Colombia)

Mustang (Francia)

Son of Saul (Hungría)

Theeb (Jordania)

Mejor Maquillaje

Mad Max: Fury Road

The 100-Year-Old-Man who climbed out the…

The Revenant

Mejor Música Original

Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies

Carter Burwell – Carol

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Sicario

John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ennio Morricone – The Hateful Eight

Mejor Canción Original

“Earned It” – Fifty Shades of Grey (Música y letra de Abel Tesfaye, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Daheala Quenneville y Stephan Moccio)

“Manta Ray” – Racing Extinction (Musica de J. Ralph; Letra de Antony Hegarty)

“Simple Song #3” – Youth (Música y letra de David Lang)

“Til it happens to you” The Hunting Ground (Música y letra de Diane Warren y Lady Gaga)

“Writing’s On The Wall ” – Spectre (Música y letra de Jimmy Napes y Sam Smith)

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Bear Story

Prologue

Sanjay’s Super Team

We Can’t Live Without Cosmos

World of Tomorrow

Mejor Cortometraje

Ave Maria

Day One

Everything Will Be Okay

Shok

Stutterer

Mejor Edición de Efectos de Sonido (Sound Editing)

Mad Max: Fury Road

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Martian

The Revenant

Mejor Sonido (Sound Mixing)

Bridge of Spies

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Martian

The Revenant

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Ex Machina

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Martian

The Revenant

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Charles Randolph y Adam McKay- The Big Short

Nick Hornby – Brooklyn

Phyllis Nagy – Carol

Drew Goddard – The Martian

Emma Donoghue – Room

Mejor Guión Original

Matt Charman y Ethan Coen & Joel Coen – Bridge of Spies

Alex Garland – Ex machina

Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – Inside Out

Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy – Spotlight

Jonathan Herman y Andrea Berloff – Straight Outta Compton